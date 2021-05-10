Wellsville, WF athletes set school marks in Red Bud Relays

By The Herald Staff

It was quite a Red Bud Relays for area athletes. West Franklin, competing against top tier 4A schools, finished with several personal records and three school records.

Wellsville senior Jadyn Troutman bettered her school record in the javelin with a toss of 153-9.

“Congratulations to Jadyn Troutman on her performance on Friday,” Wellsville coach Mark Messer said. “She has broken our school record at every single meet that she has competed in. Her throw is the No. 2 throw in the state of Kansas and among the best throws in the nation this season.”

West Franklin set school records in the girls and boys pole vault along with the girls 400-meter race.

Emma Bailey cleared 7-6 in the girls pole vault to tie the school mark. Lily Judd ran a 1:02.21, breaking her own mark in the 400.

Jason Abarca, who had season-best 8-6 in the boys pole vault coming into the competition. The opening height was 10 foot. He cleared it to secure a school mark.

The boys distance runners had several personal bests, highlighted by Ethan Hatfield and Kyle Haner. Hatfield improved by six seconds in the mile, running 4:46. In the 3,200 race, Haner,passed approximately 10 runners throughout the race and ran a personal-best by over 30 seconds, clocking in at 10:44.

West Franklin

Girls (8th)

Lily Judd - 400m (5th, 1:02.21, School Record), High Jump (2nd).

Katie Cameron - 800m (8th),

Emma Bailey - 1600m (7th), 3200m (7th), Pole Vault (8th, 7-06, Tied the School Record).

Hope Crabtree- 300m Hurdles (5th).

4x100m (5th) - Voth, Judd, Jordan, Crabtree.

4x400 (6th) - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd.

Boys (11th)

Ethan Hatfield - 1,600 (7th).

Cameron Wise - High Jump (2nd).

Trey Rogers - Triple Jump (5th).

4x800 (8th) - Hatfield, Haner, Link, Hassler.

Jason Abarca - Pole Vault (10-00, School Record)

Other season bests

Riley Zentz - 800m

Nevaeh Jordan - Long Jump, 200m

Makinnah Conway - Discus Throw

Kyndra Kratzberg - Shot Put

Micas Boley - 200m

Kyle Haner - 3200m

Lucas Hassler - 3200m

Kale Link - 1600m

Timothy Pearce - 1600m

Martir Caceres-Ramos - 1600m

Duke Smith - Long Jump, Javelin Throw

Colby Ifland - Discus Throw, Javelin Throw

4x400 - Hatfield, Rogers, Wise, Boley

Wellsville girls

100- Jacey Clancy, 14.22; Meilee Chu, 15.85.

200-Hailey Rees, 30.03; Kristina Reed, 31.03; Shayla Clary, 33.64;

400-Hailey Rees, 1:06.42; Joclynn Johnson, 1:15.95; Rachel Pio, 1:18.62.

800-Madi Norman, 3:17.76.

100 hurdles-Joclynn Johnson, 19.71.

300 hurdles-Jacey Clancy, 58.4.

High Jump-Kristina Reed, 4-.

Triple Jump-Laney Overman, 26-8.

Discus-Jaiden Doles, 71-8; Trista Long, 56-3.

Javelin-Jadyn Troutman, 153-9, first, school record; Becca Swafford, 65-8.

Shot Put-Jaiden Doles, 27-5; Bri Glover], 23-0.