Wellsville, WF athletes set school marks in Red Bud Relays
It was quite a Red Bud Relays for area athletes. West Franklin, competing against top tier 4A schools, finished with several personal records and three school records.
Wellsville senior Jadyn Troutman bettered her school record in the javelin with a toss of 153-9.
“Congratulations to Jadyn Troutman on her performance on Friday,” Wellsville coach Mark Messer said. “She has broken our school record at every single meet that she has competed in. Her throw is the No. 2 throw in the state of Kansas and among the best throws in the nation this season.”
West Franklin set school records in the girls and boys pole vault along with the girls 400-meter race.
Emma Bailey cleared 7-6 in the girls pole vault to tie the school mark. Lily Judd ran a 1:02.21, breaking her own mark in the 400.
Jason Abarca, who had season-best 8-6 in the boys pole vault coming into the competition. The opening height was 10 foot. He cleared it to secure a school mark.
The boys distance runners had several personal bests, highlighted by Ethan Hatfield and Kyle Haner. Hatfield improved by six seconds in the mile, running 4:46. In the 3,200 race, Haner,passed approximately 10 runners throughout the race and ran a personal-best by over 30 seconds, clocking in at 10:44.
West Franklin
Girls (8th)
Lily Judd - 400m (5th, 1:02.21, School Record), High Jump (2nd).
Katie Cameron - 800m (8th),
Emma Bailey - 1600m (7th), 3200m (7th), Pole Vault (8th, 7-06, Tied the School Record).
Hope Crabtree- 300m Hurdles (5th).
4x100m (5th) - Voth, Judd, Jordan, Crabtree.
4x400 (6th) - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd.
Boys (11th)
Ethan Hatfield - 1,600 (7th).
Cameron Wise - High Jump (2nd).
Trey Rogers - Triple Jump (5th).
4x800 (8th) - Hatfield, Haner, Link, Hassler.
Jason Abarca - Pole Vault (10-00, School Record)
Other season bests
Riley Zentz - 800m
Nevaeh Jordan - Long Jump, 200m
Makinnah Conway - Discus Throw
Kyndra Kratzberg - Shot Put
Micas Boley - 200m
Kyle Haner - 3200m
Lucas Hassler - 3200m
Kale Link - 1600m
Timothy Pearce - 1600m
Martir Caceres-Ramos - 1600m
Duke Smith - Long Jump, Javelin Throw
Colby Ifland - Discus Throw, Javelin Throw
4x400 - Hatfield, Rogers, Wise, Boley
Wellsville girls
100- Jacey Clancy, 14.22; Meilee Chu, 15.85.
200-Hailey Rees, 30.03; Kristina Reed, 31.03; Shayla Clary, 33.64;
400-Hailey Rees, 1:06.42; Joclynn Johnson, 1:15.95; Rachel Pio, 1:18.62.
800-Madi Norman, 3:17.76.
100 hurdles-Joclynn Johnson, 19.71.
300 hurdles-Jacey Clancy, 58.4.
High Jump-Kristina Reed, 4-.
Triple Jump-Laney Overman, 26-8.
Discus-Jaiden Doles, 71-8; Trista Long, 56-3.
Javelin-Jadyn Troutman, 153-9, first, school record; Becca Swafford, 65-8.
Shot Put-Jaiden Doles, 27-5; Bri Glover], 23-0.