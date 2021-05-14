Keebaugh's gold in triple jump highlights Ottawa's league meet results

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa High School had five athletes place in the top five in their events Thursday at the Frontier League track meet in Tonganoxie.

Freshman Emery Keebaugh won the triple jump with a leap 35-2.5. She set the school record in the event earlier this season. She also was fifth in the long jump.

Here are the OHS placers in the league meet:

Emery Keebaugh: 1st, triple jump; 5th, long jump.

Jaine Johnson: 2nd, discus,

Sofia Ficken: 4th, javelin,

Aaron Quillen: 4th, pole vault

Darby Weidl: 5th, javelin; 5th, 100m hurdles.