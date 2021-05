By The Herald Staff

Wellsville High School senior Jadyn Troutman keeps setting records.

The Eagle broke the Pioneer League meet record Thursday in the javelin. She tossed the javelin 135-11 to win the gold and set a new record. She has the school record, which she bettered in last week’s Red Bud Relays.

The Wellsville girls had two other league placers. Kristina Reed was fourth in the high jump, 4-6. Jaiden Doles took fifth in the shot put at 28-2.