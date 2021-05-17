Central Heights athletes compete at high level in league

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights track teams stepped to the plate to match the Flint Hills League level of competition Friday in Osage City.

“Each year the Flint Hills League competition continues to get stronger and this year was no exception,” Viking coach Troy Prosser said. “There were some clear highlights among some very nice performances that set the stage for next week’s state qualifying regional meet at Pleasanton.

A big highlight was Taryn Compton becoming a league champion by running her first 100-meter hurdles race since 2019 was thoroughly incredible and her second-place finish in the 300 hurdles brought a nice boost for the team, Prosser said.

Among the other personal bests by Nikita d’Augereau, Ryan Hale, Carson Wood and Luke Cotter shaved over 17 seconds off of his 3,200 time in his final League meet as a senior, Prosser said.

“For some, next week will be the final meet of the season,” he said. “For everyone, however, the journey that brought us this far has been one to remember and one that fostered growth, friendships, and sets the stage for future endeavors.”

** Denotes Medalist

PR = Personal Record

NA = info not provided by meet director

Girls Javelin

7th - Alexis Haynes, 94-04

14th - Nikita d’Augereau, 46-03 (PR)

Girls Discus

14th - Nikita d’Augereau, 43-03

Girls 100m hurdles

**1st - Taryn Compton, 17.58 (PR)

Girls 200m

6th - Taryn Compton, 30.34

Girls 400m

6th - Lily Meyer, 1:10.38

Girls 300m Hurdles

**2nd - Taryn Compton, 51.47

Girls 800m

4th - Lily Meyer, 2:50.69

Boys Long Jump

9th - Carson Wood, 16-11.50 (PR)

Boys Discus

10th - Luke Brown, 93-03

16th - Aiden Welch, 77-09

17th - Ryan Hale, 76-03

Boys Shot Put

9th - Aiden Welch, 32-09.50

15th - Ryan Hale, 27-00.50 (PR)

Boys 100m

12th - Carson Wood, 13.31

16th - Jesse Wharton, 13.78

Boys 200m

10th - David Craft, 26.39

11th - Jesse Wharton, 27.14

13th - Carson Wood, 27.63

Boys 400m

8th - David Craft, 56.57

Boys 1600

13th - Dakota Kuczmarskim 5:29.65

Boys 3200m

4th - Luke Cotter, 10:37.49 (PR)

Boys 4x800 relay

4th - Crawford, Craft, Kuczmarski, Cotter, 9:16.63.