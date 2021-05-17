West Franklin girls track team rolls to league championship

By The Herald Staff

It was a great day to be a Falcon Friday at the Flint Hills League Championships in Osage City.

The West Franklin girls track team were the league champions and the boys finished third.

“What a meet,” Falcon coach Ryan Hahn said. “In what was a meet of one success after another, these 10 [girl] athletes made a statement.”

West Franklin scored 146 points to easily outdistance runner-up Osage City (88).

“With no seniors, and a league champion eighth-grade girls team ready to add themselves to the mix, it is an understatement to say that the coaches are enjoying the moment and dreaming of the future,” Hahn said.

Hannah Voth was the league champion in the long jump, and runner-up in the triple jump. Emma Bailey tied her school record in the pole vault, and finished as the league runner-up in the pole vault, 1,600-meter and 3,200 runs. Nevaeh Jordan claimed a runner-up finish in the 200.

The trio of Hope Crabtree, Jordan, and Katie Cameron went second, third, and fourth in the 100 hurdles.

Crabtree won the 300 hurdles, becoming the league champion as a freshman. Cameron, also a freshman, claimed a bronze in the 800, followed closely by Riley Zentz in fifth.

Jenna Walters, returning from injury, finished fifth in the shot put.

Lily Judd displayed her athletic talent in winning the 400 and 200 races and was runner-up in the high jump, tying her own school record.

Judd also anchored the 1,600 relay (Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey) to the championship, finishing 20 seconds ahead of second place.

Hahn said the boys team also had an impressive meet, edging Chase County by two points for a third-place finish.

Early in the meet, freshman Jason Abarca broke his own school record in the pole vault and became the league runner-up. Senior Cade Fischer made a statement with a runner-up finish in the triple jump and high jump events. Trey Rogers was third in the triple jump. Cameron Wise picked up a bronze in the high jump.

Duke Smith was third in the 110 hurdles. The 1,600 and 3,200 relays were also third.

The Falcons return to Osage City Friday for the regional.

Girls (1st)

Hope Crabtree - 100m Hurdles (2nd), 100m (3rd), 300m Hurdles (1st)

Nevaeh Jordan - 100m Hurdles (3rd), 100m (4th), 200m (2nd), Long Jump (3rd)

Katie Cameron - 100m Hurdles (4th), 800m (3rd), Triple Jump (5th)

LilyJudd - 200m (1st), 400m (1st), High Jump (2nd)

Riley Zentz - 800m (5th)

Emma Bailey - 1600m (2nd), 3200m (2nd), Pole Vault (2nd)

Hannah Voth - High Jump (5th), Long Jump (1st), Triple Jump (2nd)

Jenna Walters - Shot Put (5th)

1,600 relay (1st) - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd

Boys (3rd)

Duke Smith - 110 Hurdles (3rd), 300m Hurdles (4th)

Cameron Wise - 200m (5th), High Jump (3rd)

Micas Boley - 200m (6th)

Ethan Hatfield - 800m (4th), 1600m (4th)

Nathan Hassler - 800m (5th)

Kale Link - 800m (6th)

Kyle Haner - 3200m (6th)

Cade Fischer - High Jump (2nd, Tie), Triple Jump (2nd)

Trey Rogers - High Jump (5th), Triple Jump (3rd)

Jason Abarca - Pole Vault (2nd, 10’6”,

School Record)

400 relay (4th) - Rogers, Fischer, Wise, Boley

1,600 relay (3rd) - Hatfield, Rogers, Wise, Boley

3,200 relay (3rd) - Hatfield, Haner, Link, Hassler