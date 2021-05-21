Central Heights qualifies 8 athletes for state meet

The Central Heights track teams are returning to the state meet in Wichita.

Eight athletes will represent the Vikings at state after qualifying Thursday in the Pleasanton regional.

The Vikings are going back to the State Track & Field Meet,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “It feels incredible to say that again after having the 2020 season cancelled. All around, the team had a great day with personal bests in the javelin, shot put and many more on the track.”

The tone for the day was set by the boys 3,200-meter relay. The relay was seeded fifth and needed a big performance with the top four qualifying for state.

“They were a solid five seconds behind the closest team on paper so they knew they would have to improve, plain and simple,” Prosser said. “They picked a great time for their best performance on the track by setting a season best mark by 22 seconds and taking third. It was incredible to watch and even better to see their joy after it was official.”

Taryn Compton followed with stellar races in the hurdles. She was second in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best. She came within 0.06 seconds of her best in the 300 hurdles where she finished third.

Lily Meyer’s 800 race was brilliant from start to finish, Prosser said. .

“She had been working her way into some new events this season and she picked a great day to drop her 800 time by 10 seconds for a lifetime best 2:37 and a second-place finish,” Prosser said.

Luke Cotter’s technical mastery of the 3,200 race worked in his favor once again by capturing fourth with a personal record, Prosser said.

“With the end of the season a looming possibility today, the heart and determination these kids brought explains exactly why their season continues and will instead end on the biggest stage next weekend in Wichita, Prosser said.

Pleasanton Regional

**Denotes Regional Medalist

PR Denotes Personal Record

Boys 4x800m Relay

**3rd - Jarod Crawford, David Craft, Carson Wood, Luke Cotter - 8:50.52 (Season Best).

Boys 3,200m

**4th - Luke Cotter - 10:36.30 (PR)

Boys 100m

16th - Jesse Wharton - 12.91

Boys 200m

15th - Jesse Wharton - 26.08

Boys 400m

9th - David Craft - 56.46

Boys 800m

14th - Dakota Kuczmarski - 2:31.15

Boys Long Jump

11th - Carson Wood - 15-07.50

Boys Shot Put

10th - Aiden Welch - 32-05.50

13th - Ryan Hale - 28-02 (PR)

Boys Discus

8th - Luke Brown - 100-09

Girls 100m hurdles

**2nd - Taryn Compton - 17.08 (PR)

Girls 300m hurdles

**3rd - Taryn Compton - 49.40

Girls 400m

5th - Lily Meyer - 1:06.30 (PR)

Girls 800m

**2nd - Lily Meyer - 2:37.35 (PR)

Girls Javelin

8th - Alexis Haynes - 97-10 (PR)

17th - Nikita d’Augereau - 49-08 (PR