Cyclones qualify 6 athletes for state track meet

The Ottawa High School track teams qualified six athletes for the state meet during Friday’s regional in Tonganoxie.

The 4A State meet will be Friday in Wichita.

Ottawa won five regional championships. Freshman Emery Keebaugh won the long jump (16-9.5) and triple jump (36-6) events. It was her third time this season breaking the school record in the triple jump.

Senior Summer Spigle won the 200- and 400-meter races. She won the state gold medal as a sophomore in the 400.

Aaron Quillan won the regional title in the boys pole vault (13-0).

Jaine Johnson finished second in discus. Darby Weidl and Sofia Ficken were third and fourth in the javelin.

Weidl is competing at state in her third sport this season. She helped lead the volleyball team to third in the fall, earning all-state honors. She was a state champion in girls wrestling after taking second as a junior.