WF track teams experience highs, lows of regional

By The Herald Staff

The regional track meet is an emotional time for athletes and coaches.

“The regional track and field meet is always one of many celebrations and many heartbreaks,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “It hosts 16 teams, all seeking a top-four finish in each event. For every state qualifier, there is always someone else who didn’t quite make it. That was the story for the West Franklin Falcons as they fought for state births in many events at Osage City on Friday.”

The Falcons were successful qualifying for state in 13 events (nine for the girls and four for the boys). The girls tied for third place, while the boys were seventh.

The state meet will be Friday in Wichita.

The girls secured state berths throughout the meet. Jenna Walters took second in the shot put. Hannah Voth will head to state for the first time by taking third in the long jump.

Emma Bailey broke the school pole vault record as she was third. She also qualified in two running events, placing second in the 1,600-meter and fourth in the 3,200-meter races.

Nevaeh Jordan secured the final spot in the 200 prelims, but ran a phenomenal race from lane eight in the finals to be the runner-up, Hahn said.

Freshmen Katie Cameron and Hope Crabtree both made their own statements, Hahn said. Cameron executed a perfect race on the 800 with a final charge that earned her the bronze, and a seven-second personal best, Hahn said.

Crabtree attacked the 300 hurdles, placing 4th, just five one-thousandths out of third, Hahn said.

The 1,600 relay team of Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, and Lily Judd took third.

“It is amazing what this girls team has accomplished this season,” Hahn said. “Now many of them have one more week to see just how much they are capable of together.”

Hahn said the boys continued to put together top performances.

“The boys team has had a season full of surprises, individual development, and overall growth,” Hahn said. “Some will get to prove themselves next week, but the rest can be proud of what they have done, and many can set their sights on next season.”

Cade Fisher was in a three-way tie for third in the high jump, but came out on top based on having fewer misses. He also claimed fourth in the triple jump. Ethan Hatfield earned his first trip to state for the 1600 with a third-place finish. Kyle Haner finished third in the 3,200.

Point Scorers (Top 6).

*Top 4 finishers qualify for the state meet and receive medals.)

Girls Team (3rd)

Nevaeh Jordan - 200m (2nd)*

Hope Crabtree - 300m Hurdles (4th)*

Lily Judd - 400m (5th), High Jump (5th)

Katie Cameron - 800m (3rd)*

Emma Bailey - 1600m (2nd)*, 3200m (4th)*, Pole Vault (3rd, 8’0”, School Record)*

Hannah Voth - Long Jump (3rd)*, Triple Jump (5th)

Jenna Walters - Shot Put (2nd)*

4x400 (3rd)* - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd

Boys Team (7th)

Ethan Hatfiled - 1600m (3rd)*

Kyle Haner - 3200m (3rd)*

Cade Fischer - High Jump (3rd)*, Triple Jump (4th)*

Jason Abarca - Pole Vault (5th)

Trey Rogers - Triple Jump (6th)

4x400 (6th) - Rogers, Wise, Boley, Hatfield