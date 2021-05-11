Weidl to play for Blue team in the KVA All-Star match

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa High School senior Darby Weidl will play for the Blue team in the KVA All-Star match.

The annual all-star match will be 5:30 p.m. June 5, at Washburn’s Lee Arena.

The players selected were first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability, the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.

Weidl led Ottawa to a third-place finish in the 4A State Tournament. She was selected to the 4A State Tournament team, 4A all-state first team, Eastern Kansas Sports 4A first team and all-league first team.

As a senior, Weidl had 535 kills (4.3K per set), 417 digs and 33 blocks.

Weidl, a four-year varsity standout, finished with 1,117 kills, 1,128 digs and 142 aces in her career. She signed to play volleyball for Neosho County Community College.

This year’s participants are:

BLUE TEAM: Ashley Lovett – St. James HS; Logan Dodge – Liberal HS; Marah Zenner – Newton HS; Samantha Dark – Attica HS; Carley Spachman – Spring Hill HS; Ryenne Cunningham – Central Plains HS; Aubriawna Franklin – Smoky Valley HS; Millie Stockard – St. Marys-Colgan HS; Olivia Lovett – St. James HS; Baylee Miller – Maize HS; Jaylyn Stevenson – Spring Hill HS; Reagan Osterhaus – Wetmore HS; Darby Weidl – Ottawa HS.

BLUE COACHES: Angie Brumbaough – Goodland’ Lisa Crites – Central Plains; Shelly Duvall – Great Bend Public

RED TEAM: Brooke Stonestreet – DeSoto HS; Lauren McClure – Blue Valley North HS; McKinley Johnson – Smoky Valley HS; Mariah Janda – Salina South HS; Alli Frank – Spring Hill HS; Jessica Saunders – Hillsboro HS; Erin Deters – Sabetha HS; Katie Berg – McPherson HS; Alli Puetz – Garden Plain HS; Kenzie Cooper – Wamego HS; Torrance Lovesee – Bluestem HS; Mallorie Koehn – Maize HS.

RED COACHES: Shelly Nibarger – Circle HS; Trista Bailey – Garden City HS; Tracy Capoun – Wabaunsee HS.