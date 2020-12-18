Area prep wrestlers ranked among best in state

The Herald Staff

Several area high school wrestlers are considered among the best in the state according to the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings.

The Ottawa boys team is rankled No. 8 in 4A. Ottawa has four wrestlers (three boys and a girl) and Wellsvillle has one in the KWCA rankings.

Darby Weidl is ranked No. 1 in the 155-pound division in the all-class girls rankings.

Ottawa’s Collin Creach, 138, is top-ranked in 4A and No. 4 in all classes. Richard Blevins, 145, and Jared Ferguson, 195, are No. 5 in 4A.

Wellsville’s Ethan Elliott, 126, is ranked No. 3 in 3-2-1A .

The Ottawa wrestlers, which has been in isolation this week because of COVID-19 concerns, had Saturday’s OHS tournament canceled. The Cyclones will wrestle at home Tuesday in a double duel, rescheduled from Thursday.

Wellsville wrestles Saturday at home in a double dual.