Prep wrestlers shine in district tournament

By The Herald Staff

Area prep wrestlers shined in district action this past weekend.

The Ottawa and Wellsville boys teams captured district titles and qualified each wrestler for regionals.

Ottawa coach Dalton Weidl and Wellsville coach Aaron Patton were selected District Coach of the Year.

Ottawa qualified all 14 wrestlers for regionals as they all placed in the top three. Wellsville had all nine wrestlers qualify for regional.

Each school had five district champions.

The girls’ squads also were successful in district action. Ottawa qualified four wrestlers for the regional tourney. Ottawa had two district champions. Wellsville’s Jaiden Doles was the only Eagle girl to advance.

Here are all the regional qualifiers:

Ottawa boys

District champions

103: Zack Cunningham; 126: Parker Guge; 170: Kael Lane; 195: Jared Ferguson; 285: Aaron Clevenger.

Regional runner-up

113: Dalton Evans; 132: Liam Sutton; 138: Collin Creach.

Third place

120: Trevor Kaub; 145: Richard Blevins; 152: Joel Brown; 160: John Sink; 182: Wyatt Sink; 220: Cooper Stone.

OHS girls

Maddison Soman, third; Sharaea Aho, second; Darby Weidl, first; Anisah Ultreras, first.

Wellsville boys

120: Koy Randel, second; 126: Noah Edwards, second; 138: Ethan Elliott, champion; 145: Nick Slawson, fourth; 160: Wyatt Bird, champion; 170: David Signs, champion; 182: Jayce Clark, fourth; 195: Cruz Farley, champion; 220: Parker Lengel, champion; 285: Colby Stephens, champion.

Wellsville girls

Jaiden Doles, fourth.