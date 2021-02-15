Prep wrestlers keep taking steps toward state

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa and Wellsville boys wrestling teams are having one of their best seasons in program history.

Wellsville won league, district and regional championships for the first time. Wellsville qualified eight wrestlers for sub-state.

Ottawa was the regional runner-up and qualified 10 for sub-state.

Because of the pandemic, the KSHSAA instituted another round to postseason. In previous years, all wrestlers at this stage would qualify for the state tournament.

“We are excited to take 10 wrestlers to sub-state next weekend,” Ottawa coach Dalton Weidl said. “I know it is technically sub-state, but in every other year state is a 16-man bracket and this year it is broken into two eight-man brackets, so top 16 are state qualifiers to me. We have not taken this many wrestlers to a state tournament since the mid-1990s when we were 5A.”

Wellsville coach Kyle Patton was selected the regional coach of the year.

Here are the boys and girls sub-state qualifiers and regional results:

Ottawa

Regional Champ: Kael Lane

Second place: Parker Guge, Liam Sutton, Collin Creach

Third place: Jared Ferguson, Aaron Clevenger

Fourth place: Zack Cunningham, Dalton Evans, Richard Blevins, Wyatt Sink

Sixth place: Trevor Kaub, Joel Brown, Cooper Stone

Girls

Regional Champ: Darby Weid

Second: Anisah Ultreras

Third: Maddison Soman

Sixth: Sharaea Aho

Wellsville

120: Koy Randel, sixth; 126: Noah Edwards, third; 138, Ethan Elliott second; 160: Wyatt Bird, second; 170: David Signs, second; 182: Jayce Clark, fourth; 195: Cruz Farley, regional champ; 220: Parker Lengel, second; 285: Colby Stephens, regional champ.