Elite Eight: OHS, Wellsville wrestlers advance to state

By The Herald Staff

Area wrestlers have advanced to the Elite Eight. Ottawa and Wellsville qualified five wrestlers each for their respective state tournaments.

Wellsville, which won district and regional team championships, were sub-state runner-up.

Ottawa competes in the 4A State Tournament this weekend in Salina. Wellsville travels to Hays for the 3-2-1A State Tournament.

Here are the state qualifiers for each school:

Ottawa

126: Parker Guge, third; ,132 Liam Sutton, fourth; 138: Collin Creach, first; 170: Kael Lane, first; 195: Jared Ferguson, third.

Wellsville

Wyatt Bird, second; Ethan Elliott, third; David Signs, third; Colby Stephens, third; Cruz Farley, third.