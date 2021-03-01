Prep wrestlers place at state tournament

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa and Wellsville boys wrestling teams finished with three state medalists eadh this weekend in their state tournament.

Ottawa had a couple of third-place and a fourth-place medalist at the 4A State Tournament in Salina.

Wellsville garnered a third and two sixth-place medalists in the 3-1A State Tournament in Hays.

Ottawa’s Collin Creach earned his third state medal as he was third in the 138-pound division. He also won his 100th career match at state.

Kael Lane, who earned his 100th win earlier this season, finished third at 170.

Jared Ferguson finished fourth at 195.

Ottawa’s season saw the Cyclones win a league title and make a big run in the postseason. Ottawa was district and regional champions and sub-state runner-up.

Wellsville senior Colby Stephens led the Eagles with his third-place performance in the 285-pound division.

Junior Ethan Elliott was sixth at 138. Junior Wyatt Bird took sixth at 160.

The Eagles squad had a historic year with league, district, regional and sub-state championships.