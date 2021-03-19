Cyclone wrestlers earn all-league honors

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School wrestling teams had 14 athletes earn all-league honors.

The Ottawa girls had five wrestlers on the Frontier League teams. The Cyclone boys, the undefeated Frontier League champions, had nine wrestlers on the all-league teams.

Here are the Ottawa all-league wrestlers:

Girls

Maddison Soman, first team; Darby Weidl, first team; Sharaea Aho, third team; Kamryn Dials, third team; Anisha Ulteras, honorable mention.

Boys

Kael Lane, first team; Zach Cunningham, second team; Parker Guge, second team; Wyatt Sink, second team; Collin Creach, third team; Jared Ferguson, third team; Aaron Clevenger, third team; Liam Sutton, honorable mention; Joel Brown, honorable mention.