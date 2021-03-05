OMS boys basketball teams have sterling seasons

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Middle School boys basketball program put together a sterling season with three Frontier League champions.

“Ottawa Middle School boys basketball program had the most decorated season in school history,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said.

The seventh-grade junior varsity squad compiled a 10-1 record. The seventh grade varsity was 12-0 and dominated its games. The closest margin of victory was 12 points.

The eighth grade varsity went 10-1 and became back-to-back Frontier League champions.

“This was a remarkable achievement for our program,” Rose said. “We were shut down for two weeks prior to the last week of the season due to COVID and weather. Our teams combined went 17-1 in the final week of the season, which is a true testament to our players drive and dedication.

“Not only do we have great basketball players we have some tremendous character kids in our program and the future of basketball in Ottawa is very bright.”