OMS boys basketball teams have sterling seasons

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Middle School boys basketball program put together a sterling season with three Frontier League champions.

The Ottawa Middle School eighth grade varsity members are assistant coach Joey Franzitta, Mason Sutton, Josh Audiss, Caleb Hepner, Carter Hepner, Cole McGrath, Ryen Carey, Cayden Turner, Wes Gamberel, Cole Erwin, Ashton McCurdy and head Coach Chris Rose.

“Ottawa Middle School boys basketball program had the most decorated season in school history,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said.

The Ottawa Middle School seventh grade varsity team members are Lawson Davis, Nick Walker, Nate Sims, Aiden McCullough, Haydon Hull, Will Altic, Isaiah Cox, Layton Thompson and Chase Meyers. In front is coach Shawn Herrmann.

The seventh-grade junior varsity squad compiled a 10-1 record. The seventh grade varsity was 12-0 and dominated its games. The closest margin of victory was 12 points.

The eighth grade varsity went 10-1 and became back-to-back Frontier League champions.

The Ottawa Middle School seventh grade junior varsity team members are, front row (from left), Caul Johns, Bryston Schulte, Brendyn Bowman, Koy Lee; back row, Chayden Knapp, Jack Boetel, Parker Peine and Evan Calderon. Not pictured is Shane Circle.

“This was a remarkable achievement for our program,” Rose said. “We were shut down for two weeks prior to the last week of the season due to COVID and weather. Our teams combined went 17-1 in the final week of the season, which is a true testament to our players drive and dedication. 

“Not only do we have great basketball players we have some tremendous character kids in our program and the future of basketball in Ottawa is very bright.”