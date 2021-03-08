Ottawa University teams put together top performances

It was a nice weekend for Ottawa University athletic teams. The Braves’ wrestling and track teams competed in national tournaments.

The softball team swept all four games, including a win over the No.4 ranked team in the country.

The baseball team swept a three-game series to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

The women’s volleyball team swept two KCAC foes to strengthen its conference lead.

Here are how the teams fared:

Men’s Wrestling

A program-best six wrestlers competed at the NAIA Nationals. Ottawa finished 34th out of 52 teams

Bobby Johnson, 133 pounds, fell twice to ranked wrestlers. Ryan Delforge, 149, went 3-2 at nationals. J.D.Perez, 174, lost to two ranked wrestlers.

Cameron Young-Leggett, 184, went 1-2. Carson Savage, 197, also was 1-2. Benito Hernandez, 285, won two matches.

Ottawa had its best season in program history. Ottawa won a conference title, was ranked for the first time and came close to having wrestlers place in the top-12 at nationals.

Track

Jaylan Washington finished sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.93 in the NAIA National Track Meet.

Michael Garrisond placed 13th in the triple jump with a leap of 13.53 meters.

The Ottawa track teams now move to the outdoor season.

Softball

The softball team could be gaining national attention following a 4-0 weekend in the Red Dirt Classic. Ottawa defeated Langston University, 17-3 in five innings, and Texas A&M San Antonio, 8-2, on Friday. On Saturday, Ottawa knocked off rival Baker, 6-2, and No. 4 Oklahoma City, 1-0.

Tomi-Lyn Hickman led Ottawa with two hits and a run scored against Oklahoma City. Amber Flummerfelt pitched four innings.

Ottawa (12-2) plays Wednesday against Doane University at Alumni Park.

Baseball

Ottawa is playing a winning brand of baseball. Ottawa rolled to 7-2, 12-4 and 4-0 victories over York College at Alumni Park.

Ottawa had all facets on display. Pitchers limited York to six runs in three games, while the bats nailed York's staff for 23 runs.

Ottawa (10-3, 4-0) plays Tuesday at home against Missouri Valley College.

Women’s volleyball

The Ottawa women's volleyball team keeps rolling with two KCAC victories.

Ottawa defeated Kansas Wesleyan University 3-1(25-20, 29-27, 20-25, 25-11) and Bethany College 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-21). Ottawa has won 11 straight matches.

Ottawa (22-5, 18-2) plays Wednesday at Tabor College.

Lacrosse

The Ottawa lacrosse teams swept Morningside College this weekend. The men downed Morningside, 23-0, which marks the first shutout in program history.

Brandon DeMarco finished with six goals and five assists. Joey Ceto, Kane Adelmann, Jacob Vincentini and Dakota Lepker each added three goals. Robert Roseberry scored two goals.

The women rolled to a 22-1 victory.

Quinn Crandall led the way with four goals and three assists. Mackenzie Simmons, Cecily Anderson and Ashley Santillan added three goals. Shannon Carroll, Ashlee Weger and Analysa Ortiz-Cloninger contributed two goals. Katherine Ketter had three assists.

Soccer

The Ottawa soccer teams also came through with sweeps. The men picked up a 1-0 win over Saint Mary. The women topped the Spires, 4-0.

Scott Cain broke through for the only goal in the 78th minute of the men’s match. It was his fifth goal of the season.

The women won their first match of the 2021 spring season. Denaya Evans scored three goals to lead Ottawa. She has five goals this season

Hailey Gonzalez netted her first goal of the season.

Women’s Flag Football

Ottawa suffered its first loss in program history. Florida topped Ottawa, 20-6.

Ottawa’s score was a touchdown pass from Madysen Carrera to Clara Beaudoin in the fourth quarter.

Ottawa (2-1, 1-0) plays Friday at home against Kansas Wesleyan. Ottawa earlier this season topped Kansas Wesleyan, 38-6.