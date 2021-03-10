OU athletes receive KCAC honors for first week of March

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University student-athletes had sterling performances during the week of March 1-7.

Ottawa had 10 student-athletes earn KCAC Player of the Week honors.

The award recipients are: Cecily Anderson, women’s lacrosse (offensive); Abby Brown, women’s flag football (defensive); Madysen Carrera, women’s flag football (offensive); Felicia Dixon, Women’s lacrosse (defensive); Brandon DeMarco, men’s lacrosse (offensive); Randi Johnson, women’s volleyball (defensive); Claudio Quinones, men’s tennis; Casson Rasmussen, softball (pitcher); Hector Sepulveda, baseball (pitcher), and Priyanshi Sharma, women’s tennis.