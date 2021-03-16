OU athletes receive KCAC honors

By The Herald Staff

Three Ottawa University athletes received KCAC weekly player of the week honors.

Ottawa defensive back Jaylin King was selected the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ottawa volleyball’s Emily Jackson was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks. Ottawa setter Zari Montgomery was selected the KCAC Setter of the Week. It is the second time this season that Montgomery has earned the honor.

King had six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass break up in Ottawa’s 44-14 victory over Sterling College. His sack set up a 31-yard punt by the Warriors that gave OU the ball on the Sterling 46 yard line and set up OU's fourth touchdown of the game.

Jackson, a senior libero, had 43 digs last week in two matches against nationally ranked opponents. She averaged 6.1 digs per set and 21.5 digs per match. Jackson had 29 digs in OU's 3-1 loss to No. 13 Dordt.

Montgomery, a sophomore setter, had 44 assists, one service ace, and 19 digs in two matches against nationally ranked opponents last week. Montgomery, running OU's 6-2 offense, averaged 22 assists per match and 6.2 assists per set. In Ottawa’s 3-1 loss to Dordt, Montgomery had 18 assists and 11 digs.