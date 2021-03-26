Linder honored for 50 years of dedication to Wellsville students

By The Herald Staff

Wayne Linder has been a fixture in the Wellsville community and its schools for more 50 years.

He is the Voice of the Eagles in football and a member of the Front Row Gang in basketball. He has seen and supported many great Eagle teams and athletes through the years.

He was selected to the Wellsville Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place 5 p.m. May 10.

Linder worked at Delco Battery most of his career. After retiring, he started Linder Repair and worked as an Inspector for the City of Wellsville. He has been active in Wellsville as a member of the Baptist Church, Wellsville Chamber of Commerce, Wellsville Days committee (including parade announcer), Wellsville Fire Department, past member and Grand Master of the Wellsville Masonic Lodge, and master of ceremonies for the Wellsville Annual Christmas Drawing.

Linder and his wife, Marie, were known to help many students and school organizations through service and donations. He purchased the cannon that is still used at our high school football games. He was one of the original “dealers” at the after prom poker tables. The amount of time, labor, and his own belongings that he has donated to the students at Wellsville is immeasurable.

Linder is a fair and humble man who would do whatever he could for another person. He is a proud American who has traveled to 49 of our 50 states with his wife\. He will always be remembered for his service and dedication to Wellsville, in our great state of Kansas.