OU athletes receive conference player of week honors

By The Herald Staff

Five Ottawa University athletes were selected conference player of the week.

OU baseball player Holland Boan was named KCAC Player of the Week.

OU men’s volleyball players Tyler Gardenshire and Troy Lance were selected for GPAC honors.

Softball players Ally Pickering and Casson Rassmussen were selected KCAC Player of the Week.

Boan, a junior designated hitter had a .500 batting average with 11 hits, four runs scored, two home runs, seven RBI, a .773 slugging percentage, and a .522 on base percentage in five games last week.

Ottawa (17-10) plays Wednesday at Missouri Valley College.

Tyler Gardenhire was named the GPAC Setter of the Week. Gardenhire, a senior setter, had 120 assists, 25 digs, six blocks, nine kills, and a .467 attacking percentage in three matches last week. He averaged 10.9 assists per set and 40 assists per match. Gardenhire also averaged 2.27 digs per set and 8.3 digs per match.

Lance was the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week. The senior middle blocker was a defensive force at the net in three matches last week. He had 12 blocks, averaging 1.09 blocks per set and four blocks per match.

The Braves play in the GPAC Tournament. Ottawa plays April 9 against Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Pickering, junior center fielder, had a .714 batting average, 10 hits, seven runs scored, one double, one triple, four RBI, had a .929 slugging percentage, a .714 on base percentage, and two stolen bases in four victories last week.

Rasmussen, the KCAC Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season, compiled a 3-0 record last week. The junior allowed six hits, had 17 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Only two earned runs were scored against her and opponents had a batting average of .103.