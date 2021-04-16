OU women's tennis wins first KCAC championship

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University tennis teams have taken the KCAC by storm this spring.

The teams have a combined 13-1 mark in KCAC duals. The women's tennis team clinched at least a share of the program's first KCAC championship this week with a 5-2 win over Bethel at the Forest Park courts.

The Lady Braves compiled a 4-2 record in singles. Ottawa has a 7-2 overall mark and a 7-0 KCAC record.

The Ottawa men's tennis team took a 4-3 victory over Bethel. The win keeps the Braves in second place in the KCAC behind nationally-ranked McPherson College.

Ottawa is 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the KCAC.