Lady Braves tennis team rolls to first KCAC title

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's tennis team clinched the KCAC championship outright Saturday with a 5-2 victory over Friends University. It is the first KCAC title in program history.

Ottawa swept through the KCAC schedule at 8-0.

OU went 4-2 in singles and won the doubles point, 2-1, against Friends.

OU's No. 1 doubles team of Priyanshi Sharma and Patricia Efteenoiu defeated Nikoleett Krivek and Sydney McGrown, 6-2. Yana Goranova and Julia Wienese won their No. 2 doubles match 6-3.

Efteenoiu won her No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2 over Krivek. Wienese took a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Ariel Williams at No. 2 singles. Goranova won her No. 3 singles matchm 6-1, 6-0 magainst Smith. In No. 4 singles, Sharma defeated McGrownm 6-4, 6-0.

Men roll

The OU men's tennis team finished second in the KCAC with a 7-0 victory over Friends University. OU had a record of 6-0 in singles and won the doubles point, 3-0.

Blake Sprouse and Claudio Quinones won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1 over Kerry Dunn and Hugo Prats Nicolas. In No. 2 doubles, Jhoel Quinonez and Marko Puric defeated Benjamin Zoller and Nathan Watsonm 6-1. Erik Czapinski and Luke Graham took a 6-1 victory in No. 3 doubles over Christian Martin and Joshua Manning.

Quinones won his No. 1 singles matchm 6-1, 6-2m over Nicolas. Quinonez, competing in no. 2 singles, took a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Dunn. Puric defeated Martin 6-1, 6-0m in No. 3 singles. Sprouse earned a 7-5, 6-0 victory in no. 4 singles over Zoller. Oscar Aguilera defeated Watson in No. 5 singlesm 6-2, 6-1. Czapinski took a 6-1, 6-0 victory in No. 6 singles over Manning.