OU tennis teams finish second in KCAC Tournament

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University tennis teams finished second in the KCAC Tournament this past weekend.

The women, the KCAC regular season champs, fell 4-2 to Southwestern. The dual ended Ottawa’s season.

The men fell to nationally-ranked McPherson, 4-0. The Ottawa men were second in the regular season behind McPherson.

Ottawa women’s No. 2 doubles team of Julia Wienese and Yana Goranova defeated Mariana Ochoa and Alexa Powers 6-3.

Patricia Eftenoiu won her No. 1 singles contest over Ochoa 6-2, 6-2. Goranova defeated Catherine Coe 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.

Ottawa finished the season at 10-5.

Ottawa men’s No. 1 doubles team of Claudio Quinones and Blake Sprouse fell 6-2 to Martin Millos and Jacob Turley. Marko Puric and Jhoel Quinonez lost their No. 2 double match 6-1.

Sprouse fell in his No. 4 match 6-1, 6-1 to Turley. Graham was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Nicholas Wahl in No. 5 singles. Oscar Aguilera lost his No. 6 singles match 6-1, 6-2.

The Braves finished the season with a record of 10-6.