Two OU tennis players earn program's first All-American honors

By The Herald Staff

Two Ottawa University tennis players earned NAIA All-American honors for the first time in program history.

Patricia Eftenoiu and Claudio Quinones has been named NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Eftenoiu, a senior from Bucharest, Romania, finished the 2021 season with an overall singles record of 11-2 and a doubles mark of 9-4. She was named KCAC Player of the Year, KCAC Newcomer of the Year, and was a first team All-KCAC selection. Eftenoiu had a record of 8-0 in KCAC play in No. 1 singles. She helped the women’s program capture its first KCAC regular season championship and a second-place finish at the KCAC Tournament.

Quinones, a senior from Barcelona, Spain, finished the season with a singles record of 22-6, had a KCAC record of 6-0, and was 10-3 in No. 1 singles. He had a mark of 13-14 in doubles. Quinones was named KCAC Player of the Year and was a first team All-KCAC selection. He won the No. 1 singles KCAC Individual Tournament in the fall, was twice named KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, and won the ITA Central-West Regional Championship.